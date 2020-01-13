EDRCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $50,377.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $50,377.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

