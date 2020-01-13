Egretia Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $5.87 million and $2.19 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

