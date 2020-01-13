Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches One Day Volume of $64,801.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $64,801.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00627058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,205,154 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

