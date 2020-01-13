El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

EE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.90. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 509.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after buying an additional 884,132 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,891,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 177,905 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 522.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 207,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 110,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

