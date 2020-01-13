Electra (ECA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,135.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $8,135.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electra has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,513,719,375 coins and its circulating supply is 28,646,562,822 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

