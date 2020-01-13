Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELVT shares. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,125. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 188,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.