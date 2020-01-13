Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.8% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,575,504 shares valued at $191,219,312. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

LLY traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $138.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.