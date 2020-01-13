Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 65.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $37,965.00 and $7.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.01749830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

