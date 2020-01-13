Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Raised to $19.50 at B. Riley

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EFC. Nomura began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. 20,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.38. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

