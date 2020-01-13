ELTCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $12,477.00 and approximately $897.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

