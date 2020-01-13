Elysian Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $74,983.00 and $1.34 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Mercatox and BitForex. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

