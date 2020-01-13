Elysium (ELS) Trading 95.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00612162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009682 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

