Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ERJ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. 9,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05. Embraer has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 616.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Embraer by 2,350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Embraer by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,341,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,031 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Embraer by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

