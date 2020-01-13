Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $70.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

