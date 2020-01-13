EncrypGen (DNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.00

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and OKEx. EncrypGen has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $148.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

