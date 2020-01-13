Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,892. The company has a market capitalization of $394.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$4.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.07.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.