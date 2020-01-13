Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 23,760,000 shares. Currently, 32.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. 12,390,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,540 over the last three months. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after buying an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 1,010,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,742,000 after buying an additional 930,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.