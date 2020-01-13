Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

EBTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

