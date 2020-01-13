Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CEVA, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CEVA in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $607.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

