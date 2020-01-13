Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the technology company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. CGI has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

