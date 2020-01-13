Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellicheck Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of IDN opened at $8.90 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 784.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

