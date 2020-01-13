Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WD-40’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.78. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VGI Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 367,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WD-40 by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in WD-40 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.