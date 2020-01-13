Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alaris Royalty Corp.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.10 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

TSE AD opened at C$22.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $816.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.37. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$17.70 and a one year high of C$22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.45.

In related news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.