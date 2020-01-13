Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.02.

TSE APS opened at C$7.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.75. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $589.06 million and a PE ratio of -13.97.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director William Glenn Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,142.68.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

