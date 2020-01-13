Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 597,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 84.50 and a quick ratio of 84.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 339.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

