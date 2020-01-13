Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,024 shares of company stock worth $10,092,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 138,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.06.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

