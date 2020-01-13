ERC20 Price Down 8.5% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Token Store. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $43,089.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

