Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.