Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, Coinlim and IDEX. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $199,283.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.05790858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00118340 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DDEX, Coinlim, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinTiger, Mercatox and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

