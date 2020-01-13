Eternity (ENT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Eternity has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eternity has a total market cap of $14,641.00 and $205.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity Coin Profile

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,363,093 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

