ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.69. 50,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.47 and a twelve month high of $181.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.