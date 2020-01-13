ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $4.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

