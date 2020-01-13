Ethos (ETHOS) Market Cap Reaches $2.65 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.05898760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00115343 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

