E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

