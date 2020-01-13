Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $180.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $142.47 and a one year high of $181.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

