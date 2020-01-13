Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 883 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $161.34 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

