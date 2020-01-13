Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,429.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,434.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,343.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,239.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.