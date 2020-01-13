Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 166,948 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,033.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,948 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

