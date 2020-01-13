Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 727 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $165.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $131.56 and a one year high of $166.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

