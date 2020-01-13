Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,740 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $84.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.