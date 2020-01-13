Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $57,694.00 and $140,224.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.