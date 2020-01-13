EventChain Price Tops $0.0023 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $70,328.00 and $4,066.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.05790858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00118340 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

