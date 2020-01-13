Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003029 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Mercatox and OKEx. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, BX Thailand and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

