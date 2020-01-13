Everus (EVR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $300.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 48.3% against the dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. Everus has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $300.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.05790858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00118340 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,482 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.