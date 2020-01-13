Evil Coin Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $47,208.00 and $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evil Coin

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

