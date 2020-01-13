Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL remained flat at $$0.91 during trading on Monday. 13,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

