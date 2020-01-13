Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

EVK stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting €26.57 ($30.90). 780,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.71.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

