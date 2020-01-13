Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 169.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 422,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 174.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

