Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exfo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Get Exfo alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

EXF stock opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $313.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56. Exfo has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.70.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.