Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,200 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 813,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $258,402.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,460.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,835. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

